Genesis patients will be able to sign up for vaccine through patient portal

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Patients of Genesis will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine through the MyGenesis Patient Portal. This will begin on Monday, March 22 at 9 a.m.

Eligible patients for the vaccine will be able to self-schedule an appointment, officials say this will be the fastest way to schedule the vaccine.

Eligibility:

65+ population is first priority to complete. If you are 65+ and a Genesis patient, they have you on the list for vaccination. However, if you have the patient portal, you also can schedule your vaccination through the portal when appointments become available starting Monday, March 22 at 9 a.m.

The second priority is individuals 64 years of age and younger with medical conditions that are or may be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Available appointments are dependent on vaccine supply received by the State Health Departments. Officials will post to their social media and website when new appointments are available.

In order to ensure your MyGenesis patient portal account is active, officials ask that you visit here to login or sign up today.

For step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the portal, please visit here.

Additional information and instructions on how to schedule your vaccination in the MyGenesis Patient Portal will be provided in the next coming weeks.

