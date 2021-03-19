Advertisement

Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This will be from 9 - 11 a.m., or until the vaccine runs out.

This will be held at the county’s health department on 208 West Elm Street in Gladstone and will only be for Henderson County residents.

Health officials say vaccinations will be administered on a first-come basis and is for first-doses only.

Residents will need to bring photo identification and a Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance card for identification.

There is no cost for the vaccination.

If you have any questions, please call 319-768-9689 or 319-576-1054. Please print and fill out the vaccine document prior to coming.

