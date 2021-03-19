Advertisement

Illinois reports 2,300+ new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Friday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,380 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases and 21,034 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 1,132 were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 242 were in the intensive care unit and 105 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 2.5%; the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 2.8%.

IDPH also reported Friday that 4,510,696 vaccines, 359,850 to long-term care facilities, had been administered statewide.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,690,834 people, 13.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses.  On Thursday, 135,525 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

