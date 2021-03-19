Advertisement

Illinois to extend individual income tax filing

On Thursday, March 18, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his administration would extend...
On Thursday, March 18, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his administration would extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17.(KXII)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday, March 18, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his administration would extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will continue to process tax refunds for those filing ahead of the deadline.

“The filing extension does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021,” officials announced on Thursday. “These payments are still due on April 15 and can be based on either 100% of estimated or 90% of actual liability for 2021, or 100% of actual liabilities for 2019 or 2020.”

You can read more from the release below.

According to IDOR, 2.4 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns to date. Over 79% of the taxpayers that have already filed are expecting a refund this year. Last year, over 6.4 million income tax returns were filed, and 87% of people filed electronically.

“The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account,” said David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. “The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage. For taxpayers awaiting a refund, utilize IDOR’s Where’s My Refund? to locate specific information about the status of any refund due.”

Free filing of Form IL-1040 is available through MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2020 tax year, please visit IDOR’s website at: tax.illinois.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This...
Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic