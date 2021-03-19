Illinois to extend individual income tax filing

Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday, March 18, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his administration would extend the individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to May 17.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will continue to process tax refunds for those filing ahead of the deadline.

“The filing extension does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021,” officials announced on Thursday. “These payments are still due on April 15 and can be based on either 100% of estimated or 90% of actual liability for 2021, or 100% of actual liabilities for 2019 or 2020.”

You can read more from the release below.

According to IDOR, 2.4 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns to date. Over 79% of the taxpayers that have already filed are expecting a refund this year. Last year, over 6.4 million income tax returns were filed, and 87% of people filed electronically.

“The fastest, most secure way to receive a refund is to file tax returns electronically and request a direct deposit into a checking or savings account,” said David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. “The filing extension for individual income tax takes effect automatically, so no further action is required by taxpayers to take advantage. For taxpayers awaiting a refund, utilize IDOR’s Where’s My Refund? to locate specific information about the status of any refund due.”

Free filing of Form IL-1040 is available through MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2020 tax year, please visit IDOR’s website at: tax.illinois.gov.

