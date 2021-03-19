Advertisement

Iowa reports 593 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 344,909 people tested positive for the virus and 5,672 died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,608,290 (4,303,951 total tests)
  • Total individuals recovered: 327,127
  • Hospitalized: 189, 18 more than Thursday
  • ICU: 44, three more than Thursday
  • Admitted over the last 24 hours: 45
  • On ventilator: 21

Officials on Friday also reported that 1,175,802 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state website, 753,688 Iowans, or 23.89% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 450,295, or 14.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

