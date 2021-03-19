Iowa reports 593 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 344,909 people tested positive for the virus and 5,672 died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:
- Total individuals tested: 1,608,290 (4,303,951 total tests)
- Total individuals recovered: 327,127
- Hospitalized: 189, 18 more than Thursday
- ICU: 44, three more than Thursday
- Admitted over the last 24 hours: 45
- On ventilator: 21
Officials on Friday also reported that 1,175,802 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state website, 753,688 Iowans, or 23.89% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 450,295, or 14.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
