Iowa reports 593 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 593 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 344,909 people tested positive for the virus and 5,672 died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday:

Total individuals tested: 1,608,290 (4,303,951 total tests)

Total individuals recovered: 327,127

Hospitalized: 189, 18 more than Thursday

ICU: 44, three more than Thursday

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 45

On ventilator: 21

Officials on Friday also reported that 1,175,802 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state website, 753,688 Iowans, or 23.89% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 450,295, or 14.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

