Man arrested following 2020 fire in Kewanee that injured two firefighters

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department has made an arrest following a fire that took place in the city on May 14, 2020.

Officials say the department finished an arson investigation this week into the fire that destroyed several businesses and buildings. Two firefighters were also injured while fighting the fire.

The owner of the building where the fire began, 40-year-old Mark VerVynck, of Kewanee, was arrested as a result of the investigation according to police.

He is being charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one count of arson. The aggravated arson stems from the firefighters being injured during the fire.

Aggravated arson is a class x felony and carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The lengthy investigation was conducted by the Kewanee Police Department, the Kewanee Fire Department fire investigator, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, and an independent scientific fire investigator.

VerVynck posted $10,000 bond and was released from the custody of the Kewanee Police Department. His first court appearance is set for April 19th, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Henry Courthouse in Cambridge, Illinois.

