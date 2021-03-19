Advertisement

Mass vaccination clinic to open in Davenport at former Dick’s Sporting Goods location

A new mass vaccination clinic will be opening up in Davenport on Tuesday, March 23. This will...
A new mass vaccination clinic will be opening up in Davenport on Tuesday, March 23. This will be at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 5250 Elmore Avenue.(WLBT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new mass vaccination clinic will be opening up in Davenport on Tuesday, March 23. This will be at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 5250 Elmore Avenue.

Officials with Genesis say they will be consolidating its Iowa vaccination efforts with a clinic at the former sporting goods store on Elmore Avenue.

All Scott County residents will use this location for their vaccination.

  • The retail-sized clinic in the new location will allow Genesis to reach more Scott County residents in a shorter timeframe.
  • For those living in Rock Island County, officials say they will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at their Moline Healthplex at 3900 28th Ave. Drive, Moline, IL.

Please continue to watch our website and social media for Genesis weekly updates and information regarding the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This...
Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic
Health officials on Friday in Rock Island County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19. This...
Rock Island County reports mistake in COVID cases, announces new cases
Schools that have reopened safely rely on five strategies: universal masking, physical...
CDC changes school guidance, allowing desks to be closer
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,300+ new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Friday
Illinois will be expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive...
Vaccine eligibility expanding in Illinois for essential workers