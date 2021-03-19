Mass vaccination clinic to open in Davenport at former Dick’s Sporting Goods location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new mass vaccination clinic will be opening up in Davenport on Tuesday, March 23. This will be at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store located at 5250 Elmore Avenue.

Officials with Genesis say they will be consolidating its Iowa vaccination efforts with a clinic at the former sporting goods store on Elmore Avenue.

All Scott County residents will use this location for their vaccination.

The retail-sized clinic in the new location will allow Genesis to reach more Scott County residents in a shorter timeframe.

For those living in Rock Island County, officials say they will continue to administer COVID-19 vaccinations at their Moline Healthplex at 3900 28th Ave. Drive, Moline, IL.

