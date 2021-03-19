Advertisement

Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
(KWQC) - As COVID cases decline and vaccinations increase, Illinois Governor Pritzker outlined plans for the next phase of Restore Illinois.

“The first move forward will be with a bridge phase, a transition period with higher capacity limits for businesses and gatherings,” says Pritzker.

Pritzker says the ‘bridge’ phase to phase five will allow the state to move forward cautiously.

Illinois will move into the bridge phase when seventy percent of the 65 and older population receives at least one dose of the vaccine.

Then, the state will move into a 28 day monitoring period.

“After a 28 day monitoring period in the bridge phase, and assuming no significant resurgence of covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Illinois will resume normal business operations when at least fifty percent of our 16 and over population has received at least one dose,” says Pritzker.

In phase five, all capacity limits would be removed.

You can learn more about the phases of Restore Illinois on IDPH’s website.

