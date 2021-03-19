Resiliency

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

What is “resilience”? Why is it important? What questions can you ask yourself to know whether this is an ability you’ve developed? This pandemic has changed our day-to-day lives----how have you managed the adaptation necessary? That requires resilience . Especially during the year we’ve all experienced.

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. She has a ROBUST Facebook page through which you can learn much.

Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru”

