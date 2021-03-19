Advertisement

Rock Island County reports mistake in COVID cases, announces new cases

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials on Friday in Rock Island County announced 17 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total cases to 13,179.

While Friday’s cases are correct, health officials say the numbers reported on Wednesday and Thursday were incorrect.

“We had taken off two cases on Tuesday after we discovered the patients actually are residents of other counties,” officials said. “Tuesday’s total was correct. However, we reported the non-adjusted total on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s total should be 13,148 and Thursday’s should be 13,162.”

There are currently 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The number of deaths from this virus stands at 306.

The new cases are:

· 2 men in their 60s

· 4 men in their 40s

· 2 men in their 30s

· 1 boy in his teens

· 2 women in their 60s

· 3 women in their 40s

· 1 woman in her 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

