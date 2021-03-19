Seasonal allergies or COVID-19? Local epidemiologist breaks it down

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - As Spring is right around the corner, so too are seasonal allergies. How can you tell them apart from COVID-19? Epidemiologist Rebecca Heick says it can be difficult at times to note the difference. A cough, for example, could be a symptom of either season allergies or the Coronavirus.

“When we think about COVID-19, we see a lot of more intense systemic symptoms. Things like intense body aches, fever or chills,” explains Dr. Heick. Intense headaches are also symptoms of the virus. She goes on to say “with allergies it’s limited to your ears, nose, throat, itchy eyes, those types of symptoms” that are near your head. Fevers are a very clear sign that whatever you’re experiencing would be COVID-19 and not seasonal allergies.

Itching in your throat or nose, for example, are not COVID-19 symptoms, according to Dr. Heick. Those that get seasonal allergies aren’t necessarily more receptive to the Coronavirus. Dr. Heick says “we know that some people who have allergies also have asthma... for some individuals, that can increase their risk of having more intense respiratory symptoms if they’re infected with the virus. But in general, seasonal allergies are not going to be a complicating factor for COVID-19.”

To get ahead of allergy season, it’s recommended you try to stay inside or use air filtration systems in your home, or take allergy medicine if it’s something you feel comfortable with.

If you still can’t tell between the two, it’s recommended you visit your health care provider or get a test for COVID-19.

Some easy ways to distinguish between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies, according to Emerson Hospital.

Symptom: COVID-19 Seasonal allergies Sneezing No Yes Runny or stuffy nose No Yes Itchy or water eyes No Yes Itchy nose No Yes Fatigue Yes Yes Fever Yes No Cough Yes Yes Shortness of breath Yes No Loss of taste or smell Yes No Body aches and intense fatigue Yes No Sore throat Yes No

Dr. Heick also notes that those who are already fully vaccinated can still experience seasonal allergies and can still become susceptible to COVID-19 because no vaccine is 100% effective.

