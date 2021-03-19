Advertisement

Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline

A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline.

Police say they were called to the area of 3rd Street and 16th Avenue shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Friday. They were asked to remove a man from a woman’s apartment.

Police say the woman advised he had a large firearm, possibly a rifle, in the apartment.

Law enforcement tried to make contact with the man, but police say he refused to communicate with the police.

As a precaution, police evacuated nearby apartments until officers could secure the area.

Police say after about two hours of attempting to contact the man he came outside and the situation was resolved peacefully.

“Officers have engaged social services to continue to mediate the situation and no charges are expected,” police said in a release.

The officers have cleared the area and there is no danger to the public.

