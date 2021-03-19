Splash Landing looking to hire lifeguards

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A sign that warmer weather is approaching - Splash Landing is looking to hire lifeguards this summer.

Those interested can apply now as officials say interviews will begin soon.

“Lifeguard applicants do not have to be certified to apply,” officials said. “We can provide training at one of our lifeguard classes.”

Officials say Splash Landing is a great summer job for high school and college students.

Those interested can apply at this link.

