Splash Landing looking to hire lifeguards

A sign that warmer weather is approaching - Splash Landing is looking to hire lifeguards this summer. Those interested can apply now as officials say interviews will begin soon.(city of bettendorf, kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A sign that warmer weather is approaching - Splash Landing is looking to hire lifeguards this summer.

Those interested can apply now as officials say interviews will begin soon.

“Lifeguard applicants do not have to be certified to apply,” officials said. “We can provide training at one of our lifeguard classes.”

Officials say Splash Landing is a great summer job for high school and college students.

Those interested can apply at this link.

Posted by Splash Landing on Friday, March 12, 2021

