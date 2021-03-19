Advertisement

Sunny & warmer Saturday

60s likely by Sunday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A chilly night is ahead with clear skies and lows in the 20s. Sun returns Saturday with highs getting well into the 50s. Sunday will be windy

and “warm” with highs into the 60s. We’ll keep highs in the 60s early next week as rain moves back in for Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Behind that system highs slip into the 50s Wednesday through Friday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 28°. WIND: SE - 5

SATURDAY: SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 57°. WIND: SE/S 5-10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & “WARM”. HIGH: 63°.

