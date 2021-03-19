Advertisement

Sunny & warmer today

The warm-up continues into the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:06 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine to round out the work week. This will likely result in highs in the mid to low 50s this afternoon. Quiet weather will continue into the weekend with gradually warming temps. Saturday will bring highs in the mid to upper 50s and by Sunday gusty winds will boost us into the 60s. Unsettled weather arrives next Monday into Tuesday. This will be a prolonged period of active weather with several chances for rain and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will run slightly above normal with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 53º. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 57º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
A Sunny Spring Weekend Ahead
Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - Warming this weekend for the arrival of Spring!
Sunny & warmer Saturday
First Alert Forecast - Warming this weekend for the arrival of Spring!
First Alert Forecast - Warming this weekend for the arrival of Spring!
Clear Sat
First weekend Spring