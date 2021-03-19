Sunny & warmer today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine to round out the work week. This will likely result in highs in the mid to low 50s this afternoon. Quiet weather will continue into the weekend with gradually warming temps. Saturday will bring highs in the mid to upper 50s and by Sunday gusty winds will boost us into the 60s. Unsettled weather arrives next Monday into Tuesday. This will be a prolonged period of active weather with several chances for rain and rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will run slightly above normal with highs in the 50s and 60s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 53º. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 28°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 57º.

