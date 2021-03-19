BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is happy to welcome Heather White Yoerger (and her sister & store manager, Holly Gaskins) to the show to highlight the Grand Opening of her new store in Bettendorf: The Funky Zebras! This fresh retail space will open to the public on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Watch the segment to learn more about the store. The store is part of a retail franchise that was originated by Cheryl Hayes.

The Funky Zebras is a fun boutique that carries trendy clothing from little girls, and small to 3X in women’s fashions, jewelry, home decor, gift items, and so much more.

The Funky Zebras / 3565 Middle Road / Bettendorf, IA / (319) 430-7692 / FACEBOOK PAGE: https://www.facebook.com/Thefunkyzebrasbettendorf

