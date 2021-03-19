TV6 wants to feature local artists with Quad Cities Live logo

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT
(KWQC) - TV6 wants to highlight local artists throughout the TV6 viewing area by featuring their work on Quad Cities Live.

TV6 will work to feature the artists’ artwork as the Quad Cities Live logo, our new lifestyle and entertainment show that airs on Fridays.

The first artist featured, Latoya D. Lewis, highlighted Black History month and the second and current artist featured is Brian Buckles.

We are inviting local artists to submit their work to TV6. What are we looking for? We want to see local artists create new versions of our Quad Cities Live logo.

If you are an artist that would like to submit your take on our Quad Cities Live logo, send us images of your work and logo inquiries to qcl@kwqc.com. Our producers will contact you about guidelines.

