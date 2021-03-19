Advertisement

Vaccine eligibility expanding in Illinois for essential workers

Illinois will be expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive...
Illinois will be expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within the coming weeks.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois will be expanding its list of eligible essential workers who will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine within the coming weeks.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department said the state’s health department made the announcement on Friday.

This action comes as more vaccine is allocated for the state and more residents in Illinois are taking steps to secure an appointment.

The additional essential worker groups will be included in the eligible pool in two phases. 

The eligibility schedule and groups are as follows:

DateEligible Groups
March 22, 2021Higher education staff, government workers, and media
March 29, 2021Food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit this link.

Individuals who do not have access to online services or need assistance navigating online services to make an appointment can call the toll-free Vaccine Appointment Call Center, 833-521-1284.

