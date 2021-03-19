Water main break repairs to close portion of Fulliam Street in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of Fulliam Street in Muscatine has been closed while crews work to repair the pavement from a water main break.

Officials with the city say this is closed at the intersection with Houser, reducing Houser to one lane of traffic while Muscatine Power & Water repair the issue.

The closure is expected to last until Monday morning.

Officials say traffic on Fulliam wanting to proceed onto Houser will be detoured onto Kindler and then to Lucas before returning to Houser.

Traffic will also be reduced to a single lane on Houser while work is being done.

Heuer Construction, Inc., was scheduled to begin work Friday morning officials said. City officials indicate that the contractor should be able to pour concrete back by Friday afternoon and have the street open to traffic by Monday morning when school traffic begins.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling in this area, and to find alternate routes of travel if possible.

