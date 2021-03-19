‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Four Moline Police officers rescued a woman from a house fire Monday after arriving to the scene within minutes of the call.

It happened on the 1000 block of 15th St. A at approximately 3:35 a.m. When police arrived, they were told that a woman was still inside the house.

“In my mind it was just we need to find her and get her out because if we don’t, we’re going to lose her,” Sgt. Derrick Cullison, third shift Patrol Supervisor for Moline Police Dept., said.

With smoke filling the house, the officers made the decision to go in on their own.

“When I first got there I was at the front of the house. Two people were outside telling me that there was still somebody inside.” Officer Cody Parmenter said, “I was just trying to find the one that was inside. Trying to stay low below the smoke.”

The smoke was thick, alarms were blaring and it was difficult for the officers to see, but the officers were determined to get the woman outside to safety.

“I took in some smoke and I had to run out and catch my breath. Then went back in,” Cullison.

In situations like this, seconds matter. Although you could label their decision as heroic, all four agreed it’s part of putting on the uniform.

“You got people outside screaming somebody is still inside. We think there’s still a chance we can help out, we’re going to go in,” Officer Josh McManus said, “I think anybody would have done it. Not just us four, but anybody on patrol would have done it.”

“You’re just doing what you can to make a positive change each and everyday. And we were able to do that that night,” Officer Drew Compton said.

The four officers were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The woman was also treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Moline Fire Dept. and Moline Police Dept.

