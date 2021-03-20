A Sunny Spring Weekend Ahead

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Spring officially arrived at 4:37 AM, and we’ll certainly see some spectacular weather for this first weekend of the vernal equinox. Look for sunny and milder conditions today, with highs reaching the mid to upper 50′s. Warm sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Blustery winds out of the south will pick up at 15 to 25 mph, creating an elevated fire danger across parts of the viewing area. Our next system moves in Monday, with rain chances continuing through midweek.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. High: 57°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool. Low: 37°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine and blustery winds. High: 63°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

