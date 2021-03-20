Authors & Artists Expo

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The authors and artist expo was created by Elevated Productions partnering with The QC Empowerment Network and The Friends Of MLK organizations. Joining QCL is Grace Madison from Elevated Productions to talk about the event (and what she has to offer clients in terms of parties and event planning).

The event was created to showcase the artistic talents in the greater Quad Cities region. The expo will provide a meet & greet type of space to encounter local creative professionals. Photo opportunities as well as art and book signings are encouraged.

Elevated Productions/ (563) 381-7283 / teammadison1@gmail.com

Authors and Artists Expo

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.