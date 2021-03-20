Advertisement

Hawkeyes clinch 2021 Wrestling Championship, first since 2010

Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on...
Iowa wrestler Tony Cassioppi won by a score of 5-0 and finished the tournament in 3rd place on Saturday, March 20, 2021.(Hawkeyesports.com)
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KCRG) - The Iowa Wrestling team has won the 2021 NCAA Championship, their first since 2010 and 24th in program history.

Iowa mathematically clinched first place during Saturday’s medal round at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Hawkeyes head into Saturday night’s finals with 125 points, 27.5 ahead of 2nd place Penn State (97.5). Oklahoma State came in 3rd with 95.5, followed by Arizona State (74) in 4th and Michigan (69) in 5th.

Austin DeSanto, Jacob Warner, and Tony Cassioppi (285) all won their third-place matches on Saturday morning.

Spencer Lee, Jaydin Eierman, and Michael Kemerer are set to wrestle in Saturday night’s championship matches at 6:00 P.M. on ESPN.

