Advertisement

Iowa reports 400+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 345,358 people tested positive for the virus and 5,672 died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,610,925 (4,316,130 total tests)
  • Hospitalized: 172, down 17 from Friday
  • ICU: 38, down 6 from Friday
  • Admitted over the last 24 hours: 27
  • On ventilator: 20

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois