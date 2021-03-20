Iowa reports 400+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 345,358 people tested positive for the virus and 5,672 died. The seven-day and 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday:

Total individuals tested: 1,610,925 (4,316,130 total tests)

Hospitalized: 172, down 17 from Friday

ICU: 38, down 6 from Friday

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 27

On ventilator: 20

