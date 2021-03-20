Advertisement

Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Matt Martenson, Licensed Mental Health Counselor & owner of QC Counselor in Davenport, joins QCL over Zoom to reflect with Jake Eastburn about what parents and the family unit have learned during the past year. Even though we’ve been missing time spent with older or more distant family members, most of us have been able to spend more time than ever with our nuclear families!

Martenson stresses that we’ve had some interesting and positive opportunities. He also points out that clients have experienced a renewed sense of priorities and forced us to slow down. Watch the segment to learn more and take in some really good information/insight from the therapist.

QC Counselor / 2028 East 38th Street, Suites 3-5 / Davenport, IA / 563-424-2016 / Gethelp@qccounselor.com / QC Counselor: Facebook

A big thank you to our Quad Cities clients and community who voted us into the top 5. This is a huge accomplishment and we’re so excited about it. Thank you for trusting QC Counselor with your care!

Posted by QC Counselor on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week
QC Restaurant Week
Authors and Artists Expo
Authors & Artists Expo
Lessons Learned from Pandemic Parenting
Lessons Learned From Pandemic Parenting