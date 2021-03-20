Open Saturday appointments at TaxSlayer Center vaccination clinic

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department has announced that there are still many open appointment times for coronavirus vaccinations this afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Officials say that these appointments are available to anyone wanting a vaccine that is part of phase 1A, 1B, or 1B Plus.

Today’s vaccine clinic is for the Pfizer vaccine and can be either the first or second dose. If you need the second dose, they ask you to bring your vaccination card with the date of your first dose to the appointment.

To register for a vaccine, sign up using this link or through the Rock Island County Health Department’s website.

