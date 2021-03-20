Advertisement

QC Restaurant Week

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

QC Restaurant Week will be a great way to kick off the spring season! This popular restaurant promotion is poised to bring much-needed love and business to our local restaurants and our neighbors who run them from March 22-28. It’s SEVEN DELICIOUS DAYS to support favorite eateries or explore a few new ones. Each restaurant will be running specials. Be sure to check Visit Quad Cities to see the latest offerings of special savings as the restaurants finalize their plans for the week.

Jessica Waytenick, Public Relations & Marketing Manager of Visit Quad Cities is the QCL guest to update viewers on the latest for this spring’s event including a chance to win gift cards by entering a contest. Watch the segment to learn more and go to the Visit Quad Cities website for all related information.

🚨 QC Restaurant Week is back! 🚨 #QCRestaurantWeek will put a spring in your step on March 22-28. Kicking off the spring...

Posted by Quad Cities on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

