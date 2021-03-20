‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf. Paula was home at the time, reportedly taking a nap near the sunroom where the fire appears to have started.

Their daughter Rachael Zullo lives in Florida, finding out through neighbors sending her messages through social media. “It took me a minute to process everything. It was a bit overwhelming when I opened the video and I saw that was my parent’s home,” says Zullo.

“The fire pretty much took everything... it’s extremely emotional. Very devastating. It’s just hard to process everything,” she goes on to say.

Zullo says her parents take naps around the time the fire started. That’s where Paula was, Gerald was at the store. Gerald says he saw smoke coming from their neighborhood when he was driving back. The house is now charred, with their belongings inside and on the lawn, destroyed. “They lost everything. They have to rebuild everything from scratch. Everything in the home was photos, family photos we’ve lost we can never replace ever again. But luckily, those memories remain in our hearts forever,” shares Zullo.

The family is now looking to rebuild. Zullo plans to purchase furniture, clothing, and basic necessities for her parents. She created a GoFundMe for those expenses, you can find that by clicking here.

“I’m extremely thankful for the outpouring and kindness of complete strangers,” she says, adding an extra thank you to the firefighters who responded: “not only do these people fight fires but they’re risking their lives to save other peoples lives.”

The Bettendorf Fire Chief says their investigators as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance investigator agreed to possibilities of what caused the fire but are classifying it as “undetermined due to there being more than one plausible cause.”

Paula is still in the hospital, her daughter says she just regained consciousness on Thursday. There are weeks of recovery left.

The insurance claims will reportedly take between six months and two years to process, says Zullo.

