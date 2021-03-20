Advertisement

Volunteers clean up litter in Davenport for nonprofit’s spring cleaning kickoff

By Marci Clark
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of volunteers got outside this weekend in Davenport to kick off spring cleaning. Litter was picked up out of ditches and roadways as a part of a removal event hosted by XStream Cleanup, a QC environmental protection nonprofit.

“It’s tough to do cleanup all winter and these spring cleanups are especially valuable because that litter has collected all winter long and it’s been hidden by snow. So now that it’s all melted its now painfully obvious how much litter there is out there,” says Kurt Liske, Coordinator at XStream Cleanup.

Volunteers picked up dozens of bags of trash in an effort to keep the Quad Cities and its watersheds clean.

“We have the Mississippi River, the Wapsi River, the Rock River, and a great number of streams in the area that all contribute to our watersheds,” says Liske, “Now’s a perfect time to get out there not just because there’s a lot of material but also because we haven’t had a ton of growth yet so there’s not a bunch of tall grass and other vegetation that makes it hard to get to where it is.”

Organizers say not only did the long winter season have more people looking for a way to get outside, but the pandemic also led to more people volunteering.

“We have the cabin fever element and then just being cooped up because of the pandemic stuff for the last twelve months so I think there’s a real appetite amongst our local population to get outside and why not get outside and do something beneficial that benefits the entire community? I can’t think of a better excuse to get out more than to get out and do some good,” Liske says.

If you would like to volunteer to clean up, XStream will be holding events throughout the spring and summer. For event times and registration information, head to XStream Cleanup’s website.

