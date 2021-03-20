Warmer Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Spring officially began Saturday and we can enjoy spring temperatures right away! Afternoon highs were well into the 50s Saturday, and there will be 60s across the board Sunday. The next few mornings will also be slightly warmer with them in the mid to upper 30s and even some 40s. There will be the return of gusty winds coming in from the south Sunday and gusts nearing 30 mph are possible. Dry vegetation and low relative humidity will increase fire danger tomorrow. Outdoor burning is not recommended because grass fires could spread quickly. The next weather maker arrives later Monday and will bring rain chances through very early Wednesday. Most will fall Tuesday afternoon and leave an additional 0.50″-0.75″.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm, windy. High: 64°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

