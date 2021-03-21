Davenport police respond to shots fired Sunday morning
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of 3rd and Main Streets Sunday around 1:30 a.m.
Main Street from 3rd to 4th Street was blocked off for a few hours as police investigated.
Police say they are unable to provide any more details at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
