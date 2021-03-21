East Moline organizes pub crawl fundraiser for local bars, bartenders

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Michelle Berthoud doesn’t work in the bar business, but Berthoud does know when to lend a helping hand.

“It was an idea that came up back in October when the other shutdown came up and I was speaking to one of my favorite bartenders and friend of mine and realized that she was hit financially...wasn’t able to get her unemployment and then due to the shutdown and being shut down for almost six months over the course, it was hard for her to survive,” Berthoud said.

Berthoud was able to come up with the bring back the bars pub crawl, a fundraising event benefiting six East Moline bars and four bartenders with money raised through silent auctions and raffles. The six bars in the crawl included Hey Bryan’s, Leisure Time, Drunken Barrels, Whiskey Stop, Junior’s Bar & Grill, and Racer’s Edge.

“Bar owners have suffered dramatically from this especially if they’re just the bar because they don’t have a restaurant and a lot of the bars that we are doing today were shutdown the entire time,” Berthoud said.

Connie Cornmesser is the owner of Hey Bryan’s and said the past year has been tough.

“Well we was shutdown five and a half months out of twelve months of the year and this was an extreme challenge for all of us, financially, it will take you down as a business in small business industry,” Cornmesser said, “Small business assistance, granted they say it’s out there, they had big grant loans, unfortunately during these grants and the PPP’s, unless you have enough knowledge to understand to go through these application forms or are fortunate enough to have an accountant...it’s pretty hard.”

It also hasn’t been easy on Cornmesser’s employees, with two of them being on the receiving end of the crawl’s fundraiser.

“He (bartender) was ineligible for any unemployment, or assistance, he did try some of them, of course he was shut down,” Cornmesser said, “Another bartender that we have, she is also a single parent and she works full-time here, she actually had a hacking done onto her unemployment so her unemployment was very much delayed.”

The event raised $1500 to share between the four bartenders. Berthoud said it wasn’t easy getting bartenders signed up for the event.

“I reached out to several bartenders and a lot of them ‘oh we’re ok give it to someone else in need, I have a husband or I live at home’ or ‘I’m financially ok,’ they’re very humbling people,” Berthoud said, “I literally had to force their hand but I knew they were in financial strain, I mean I could see it in their face, I could see how much it was hurting them emotionally and mentally.”

