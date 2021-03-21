Hawkeyes advance to 2nd round of NCAA Tournament after solid win over Grand Canyon

INDIANAPOLIS (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes advanced to the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament after a solid 86-74 win over Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Iowa led Grand Canyon the entire game. Luka Garza hit 24 points, Joe Wieskamp threw down 16, Keegan Murray put up 13 and Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points.

Luka Garza WENT OFF against Grand Canyon 😤⁰⁰#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ISQWB1EbiG — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 21, 2021

Next up, Iowa takes on Oregon in the tournament. Oregon automatically advanced to the second round after their game against VCU was declared a no-contest after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

