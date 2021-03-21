Iowa reports 300+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 345,674 people tested positive for the virus and 5,674 died. The seven-day positivity rate was 4.0% and the 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

Total individuals tested: 1,612,715 (4,321,948 total tests)

Hospitalized: 174, up 2 from Saturday

ICU: 41, up 3 from Saturday

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 40

On ventilator: 16 down 4 from Saturday

