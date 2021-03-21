Advertisement

Iowa reports 300+ new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

The seven-day positivity rate was 4.0% and the 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 345,674 people tested positive for the virus and 5,674 died. The seven-day positivity rate was 4.0% and the 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

Total individuals tested: 1,612,715 (4,321,948 total tests)

Hospitalized: 174, up 2 from Saturday

ICU: 41, up 3 from Saturday

Admitted over the last 24 hours: 40

On ventilator: 16 down 4 from Saturday

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open Saturday appointments at TaxSlayer Center vaccination clinic
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline

Latest News

Warm sunshine and blustery winds, with highs in the 60's today.
Your First Alert Forecast
East Moline organizes pub crawl fundraiser for local bars, bartenders
East Moline organizes pub crawl fundraiser for local bars, bartenders
The panel is Thursday, March 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be aired on Facebook Live, as well as...
COVID-19 educational panel on Thursday with local health officials
Volunteers clean up litter in Davenport for nonprofit's spring cleaning kickoff
Volunteers clean up litter in Davenport for nonprofit’s spring cleaning kickoff