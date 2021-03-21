Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

(KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department has announced there are many open appointment times for Moderna vaccines at the Camden Centre clinic in Milan this week.

Officials say these appointments are available to anyone wanting a vaccine that is part of phase 1A, 1B, or 1B Plus.

You can sign up for a vaccine on the health department’s website. The link is also posted on the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page. Appointments are available Monday through Wednesday this week. The health department says they expect to have Pfizer vaccines this week, so check back on their Facebook page later today.

