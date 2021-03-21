Warm Sunshine & Blustery Winds For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Temperatures Sunday afternoon were all in the 60s, and warmer temperatures will start the work week out. It has been windy for the day but winds will calm down for Monday. Outdoor burning is still not recommended today as low humidity and stronger winds bring a very high fire danger. Expect heavier cloud cover into Monday and there will be a small chance for a light shower through the afternoon. Heading into Monday night to Tuesday rain will become heavier and there is the chance for thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. The rain wraps up very early Wednesday and will leave an additional 0.50″ to 0.75″. Mild temperatures will be present this week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 46°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny/mostly cloudy, slight chance for rain. High: 65°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers begin. Low: 52°. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

