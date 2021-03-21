Warm Sunshine & Blustery Winds For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- After a sunny start to the day, we’ll see a few clouds drifting in this afternoon, along with brisk winds picking up out of the south. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 60′s this afternoon. Dry fields, low humidity and breezy conditions could add up to a *very high* risk for grass fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended due to potentially fast moving fires. Clouds will be on the increase this evening, followed by partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We’ll also see a slight chance for rain showers, with readings in the lower to middle 60′s. That rain should continue into Tuesday, with mild temperatures through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and blustery winds. High: 64°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 45°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for rain. High: 65°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

