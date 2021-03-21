Advertisement

Warmer Sunday

60s expected, rain Monday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Spring officially began Saturday! Afternoon highs were well into the 50s Saturday, and there will be 60s across the board Sunday. The next few mornings will also be slightly warmer with them in the mid to upper 30s and even some 40s. There will be the return of gusty winds coming in from the south Sunday and gusts nearing 30 mph are possible. Dry vegetation and low relative humidity will increase fire danger tomorrow. Outdoor burning is not recommended because grass fires could spread quickly. The next weather maker arrives later Monday and will bring rain chances through very early Wednesday. Most will fall Tuesday afternoon and leave an additional 0.50″-0.75″.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 37°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm, windy. High: 64°. Wind: S 15-25+ mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 45°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open Saturday appointments at TaxSlayer Center vaccination clinic
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline

Latest News

Warm sunshine and blustery winds, with highs in the 60's today.
Warm Sunshine & Blustery Winds For Your Sunday
Warm sunshine and blustery winds, with highs in the 60's today.
Your First Alert Forecast
Wetter than normal
Warmer Sunday
Wetter than normal
Warm breezy Sunday