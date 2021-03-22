Davenport man who escaped sentenced to federal prison

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison time for an escape charge last year after, according to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s office.

According to the release, 32-year-old Cordell McDowell was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday, March 17, for not reporting to the residential re-entry center in Davenport in 2020.

McDowell’s whereabouts were unknown for about four months, until his August 28 arrest in relation to a murder and robbery investigation.

According to the release, McDowell has had a prior federal conviction for escape.

In addition to his sentence, McDowell was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, the press release stated.

