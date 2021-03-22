Advertisement

Davenport man who escaped sentenced to federal prison

(WCAX)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison time for an escape charge last year after, according to a press release from the State’s Attorney’s office.

According to the release, 32-year-old Cordell McDowell was sentenced to two years in federal prison on Wednesday, March 17, for not reporting to the residential re-entry center in Davenport in 2020.

McDowell’s whereabouts were unknown for about four months, until his August 28 arrest in relation to a murder and robbery investigation.

According to the release, McDowell has had a prior federal conviction for escape.

In addition to his sentence, McDowell was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, the press release stated.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

Latest News

Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Interviews for City Administrator Will Take Place On Tuesday
Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job
A motion has failed following a proposal for the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Rock Island County Board votes on courthouse proposal
File image
Galesburg police make multiple arrests over weekend