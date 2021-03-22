Advertisement

Davenport Public Library on Main St. reopens

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the Davenport Public Library announced they reopened the Main Street Library on Monday. This is after the library’s “extensive renovation”.

“The renovation at Main has added many new features and has made this branch even more beautiful than before,” officials said. “Families can expect to enjoy our new children’s section complete with fun shelving and seating.”

Officials say there are self-checkout computers that are located throughout the first floor and additional public computers for those needing internet access.

They will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

🎉Main Street is OPEN!🎉 Stop by and see all the amazing changes we've made from our new Children's & Teen Areas to the improved reading & study spaces. We know you'll love it as much as we do!

Posted by Davenport Public Library on Monday, March 22, 2021

You can read more from the release below.

The Davenport Public Library has policies in place to protect patrons and staff during COVID-19. Patrons must wear masks while in the building, computers are by reservation only, and there is a 30-minute time limit for non-computer users.

The Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center will also be reopening by appointment only for local history and genealogical research. Appointments can be made by calling (563) 326-7832 or in person at the service desk located on the Main floor. Patrons must adhere to Library policies while utilizing the services of Special Collections.

Davenport man who escaped sentenced to federal prison