Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The United States Geological Survey reports a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred Monday morning in Southern Illinois near Thompsonville in Franklin County. While no damage has been reported, it serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can and do happen in the state.

“Earthquakes can happen anywhere and at any time, including while you are at work, at home or on vacation. Today’s earthquake is a great reminder that creating an environment of education, awareness and preparedness can save lives,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

To better prepare Illinois residents, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging families, schools, businesses and community groups to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill. The ‘Great Central U.S. ShakeOut’ will take place on Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 a.m.

During an earthquake drill, participants practice the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” technique. The actual movement of the ground during an earthquake is seldom a direct cause of death or injury. Most injuries and casualties result from falling objects and debris.

To further reinforce earthquake preparedness, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has put together a series of videos with step by step instructions for Do-It-Yourself mitigation projects to better prepare your household for an earthquake.

Register for the statewide drill at www.shakeout.org. Registered participants will receive additional information about the drill and earthquake preparedness.

