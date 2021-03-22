Advertisement

Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The United States Geological Survey reports a 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred Monday morning in Southern Illinois near Thompsonville in Franklin County.  While no damage has been reported, it serves as an important reminder that earthquakes can and do happen in the state.

“Earthquakes can happen anywhere and at any time, including while you are at work, at home or on vacation. Today’s earthquake is a great reminder that creating an environment of education, awareness and preparedness can save lives,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

To better prepare Illinois residents, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging families, schools, businesses and community groups to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill.  The ‘Great Central U.S. ShakeOut’ will take place on Thursday, October 21 at 10:21 a.m. 

During an earthquake drill, participants practice the “Drop, Cover and Hold On” technique. The actual movement of the ground during an earthquake is seldom a direct cause of death or injury. Most injuries and casualties result from falling objects and debris.

To further reinforce earthquake preparedness, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency has put together a series of videos with step by step instructions for Do-It-Yourself mitigation projects to better prepare your household for an earthquake.

Register for the statewide drill at www.shakeout.org. Registered participants will receive additional information about the drill and earthquake preparedness.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

Latest News

Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Interviews for City Administrator Will Take Place On Tuesday
Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job
A motion has failed following a proposal for the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Rock Island County Board votes on courthouse proposal
File image
Galesburg police make multiple arrests over weekend
Davenport man who escaped sentenced to federal prison