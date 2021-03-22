Advertisement

Fort Madison man hurt, another man in custody after shooting

One person is hurt, another is in custody after a shooting in Fort Madison, Iowa.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Fort Madison police, one person is hurt after a shooting Saturday.

In a press release, police say officers responded to the 2600 block of Avenue I at 12:01 PM on March 20, 2021. Officers learned there was a “brawl between two young adults in the front yard of a mutual acquaintance.” Police say during the fight, a gun was pulled and one man was shot in the shoulder.

Wade Lee Shaffer, 19 of Fort Madison, was taken into custody at the scene. Shaffer is being initially charged with Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Use of a Firearm. He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.

Zachariah J. Raines, 19 of Fort Madison, was found with injuries a short distance from the scene. He was transported to a local hospital, then flown to Iowa City for treatment. He is reportedly in “good” condition.

