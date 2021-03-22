Advertisement

Galesburg police make multiple arrests over weekend

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Darby Sparks
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department made several arrests over the weekend, as stated on their Facebook page.

Starting on Friday, March 19, officers arrested 27-year-old Tyler Lytle who was stopped for driving with a suspended license.

Officers stated that when they tried to arrest him, Lytle resisted, attempting to put his hands in his pockets where he had a 5 inch throwing knife. He was taken into custody without injury and charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and driving while revoked.

Also on Friday, police pulled over 21-year-old Larry Pettis III, who was observed with loose marijuana in the car.

A vehicle search resulted in a stolen Ruger 9mm handgun, about 214 grams of marijuana and scales.

Pettis was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, armed violence, and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver.

On Saturday, March 20, a bicycle stop was made on 25-year-old Ramsey Essex, who police say was riding his mike down the middle of the road ad midnight with no lights.

Essex--who had a warrant--resisted arrest by attacking and knocking the officer to the ground. The officer then pulled Essex to the ground as he was trying to get his backpack, which was later found to have a .22 caliber revolver and methamphetamine in it.

He has been charged with armed violence, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated battery to a peace officer and multiple warrants.

Finally on Sunday, March 21, officers arrested 39-year-old Angel Towns-Brundidge and 35-year-old Raymond Brundidge after they fled a traffic stop on Main and McClure streets.

A 9mm Highpoint pistol was located in the glovebox of the car which Brundidge admitted belonged to him.

Towns-Brundidge was then charged with fleeing and eluding while Brundidge was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say that is his third such charge.

Regarding the weekend’s arrests, Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle stated, “officers with the Galesburg Police Department continually work to keep our community safe. I’m grateful for the dedicated service of our officers that led to positive outcomes during several challenging encounters this past week.”

