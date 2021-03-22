Hy-Vee honored for hiring employees with disabilities

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it has been awarded the Happy Joe Whitty Award. The award is given to a company or organization in the Quad Cities that makes hiring people with disabilities a priority and contributes to the programs that provide people with disabilities opportunities to build their confidence, self-esteem, and provide social interaction.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Joe Whitty and his work with the disability community. Doreen and Doug Jasper, parents of a Hand in Hand participant, nominated the grocery store chain. Their daughter Kalyn has been employed by Hy-Vee for nearly 10 years as a Bagger.

“The other employees at Kalyn’s store treat her like any other employee, providing her positive feedback during her workday, greeting her by name when she’s in the store outside working hours, and always make her feel like she’s part of the Hy-Vee team,” said the Jaspers.

In addition to hiring people with disabilities, Hy-Vee has also been involved in supporting Camp Hand in Hand.

