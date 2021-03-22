Advertisement

Hy-Vee honored for hiring employees with disabilities

The Grocery store chain is being recognized for hiring employees with disabilities.
The Grocery store chain is being recognized for hiring employees with disabilities.(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee announced it has been awarded the Happy Joe Whitty Award. The award is given to a company or organization in the Quad Cities that makes hiring people with disabilities a priority and contributes to the programs that provide people with disabilities opportunities to build their confidence, self-esteem, and provide social interaction.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Joe Whitty and his work with the disability community. Doreen and Doug Jasper, parents of a Hand in Hand participant, nominated the grocery store chain. Their daughter Kalyn has been employed by Hy-Vee for nearly 10 years as a Bagger.

“The other employees at Kalyn’s store treat her like any other employee, providing her positive feedback during her workday, greeting her by name when she’s in the store outside working hours, and always make her feel like she’s part of the Hy-Vee team,” said the Jaspers.

In addition to hiring people with disabilities, Hy-Vee has also been involved in supporting Camp Hand in Hand.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

Latest News

Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Interviews for City Administrator Will Take Place On Tuesday
Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job
A motion has failed following a proposal for the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Rock Island County Board votes on courthouse proposal
File image
Galesburg police make multiple arrests over weekend
Davenport man who escaped sentenced to federal prison