Iowa reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 345,817 people have tested positive for the virus, and 5,675 people have died. The 14-day positivity rate was 4%, while the seven-day positivity rate was 4.2%.

The state website reports the data in real-time.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

  • Total individuals tested: 1,613,891 (4,325,998 total tests)
  • Total individuals recovered: 328,057
  • Total individuals hospitalized: 171, three less than Sunday
  • Total individuals in ICU: 37, four less than Sunday
  • Total individuals admitted over the last 24 hours: 23, 17 less than Sunday

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,231,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to Iowans. According to the state’s website, 784,962 Iowans, or 24.88%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 476,398 Iowans, or 15.10% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

