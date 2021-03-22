Lots of clouds today/rain returns on Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Active weather will set up throughout the midwest to start the week. Today will be another day in the 60s, but with a lot more cloud cover and even a few showers by midday. The main wave of rain looks to hold off until the daytime hours on Tuesday with rumbles of thunder setting up by the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will average around and a half and there is the potential for a few strong storms on Tuesday with gusty winds the primary threat. Rain will linger well into the Tuesday night before we get a dry day on Wednesday. The next system moves in Thursday/Friday with another round of rain, potentially heavy for areas east of the QC. Temps look to be around normal to round out the work week as well.

TODAY: A few showers. High: 62º. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 60º.

