Advertisement

Medicare Questions Answered

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tom Stahle, Financial Advisor and insurance agent with True Financial Partners in Bettendorf, is the PSL guest. Stahl has helped hundreds of Quad-Citians prepare for Medicare through local library workshops and courses at a local community college. Because of COVID restrictions, he has not been able to hold these educational events. Because of this, an online video library filled with reliable, free information has been created that can be accessed by anyone. These videos can teach a person everything they need to know about Medicare. It’s free and purely educational. Turning age 65 and approaching Medicare is an extremely stressful time for people and this info is invaluable.

Here is a link to the Medicare Video Library: www.truefinancialpartners.com/medicare

True Financial Partners / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722/ tomstahle@truefp.biz / (877) 359-8783

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

Latest News

Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Interviews for City Administrator Will Take Place On Tuesday
Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job
Make Your Own Samoas
Make Your Own Samoas
Wallaces 2
Wallace's 2
A motion has failed following a proposal for the future of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
Rock Island County Board votes on courthouse proposal