Medicare Questions Answered

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tom Stahle, Financial Advisor and insurance agent with True Financial Partners in Bettendorf, is the PSL guest. Stahl has helped hundreds of Quad-Citians prepare for Medicare through local library workshops and courses at a local community college. Because of COVID restrictions, he has not been able to hold these educational events. Because of this, an online video library filled with reliable, free information has been created that can be accessed by anyone. These videos can teach a person everything they need to know about Medicare. It’s free and purely educational. Turning age 65 and approaching Medicare is an extremely stressful time for people and this info is invaluable.

Here is a link to the Medicare Video Library: www.truefinancialpartners.com/medicare

True Financial Partners / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722/ tomstahle@truefp.biz / (877) 359-8783

