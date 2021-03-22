Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances This Week

Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

It looks like we’ll get plenty of rain chances over the new week. After a lot of dry hours overnight showers and even some thunderstorms will

redevelop Tuesday afternoon. This system will possibly bring some rain early Wednesday as it wraps up. Then another quick moving system will

move through Thursday morning bringing some scattered showers early in the day. After highs near 60 Tuesday we’ll be hanging out in the 50s for

the rest of the week. Looking at the weekend we’ll see a chance for rain Saturday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW DRIPS. LOW: 48°. WIND: SE 5-10

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH OCCASIONAL SHOWERS AND STORMS - ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH: 60°. WIND: SE 10-15/25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME RAIN EARLY. PARTIAL AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGH: 55°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

