Advertisement

NFL reveals plans for upcoming 3-day draft in Cleveland

FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award...
FILE - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talks about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award during the NFL Honors ceremony as part of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla., in this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, file photo.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be leaving his man cave to announce this year’s rookie draft class within shouting distance of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The league announced some of its plans for this year’s three-day event in Cleveland, which will include some of the prospects being in person after last year’s draft in Las Vegas was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of Cleveland’s iconic downtown locations, including the Rock Hall, FirstEnergy Stadium and the Great Lakes Science Center, will be incorporated into the three-day festivities from April 29-May 1. Most of the events are are outdoors.

Goodell will be on hand to welcome the league’s newest players — but from a short distance. Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, when the commissioner read players’ names from the basement of his home, other draft picks will participate remotely from around the country.

The league said the three-day event will be open to the public, and protocols from the experiences of hosting the Super Bowl in Tampa will be in place.

The league will again partner with state and local public health officials to ensure the safety for fans and participants. Fans will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to physical distancing.

A main stage will be built along Lake Erie to serve as the central hub for draft activities, including unnamed musical acts

“We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports” NFL executive Peter O’Reilly said.

The NFL will also use this year’s draft to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

This year’s draft coincides with the the Cleveland Browns’ 75th anniversary.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seismograph reading, lettering "EARTHQUAKE", finished graphic
Earthquake shakes Illinois; state says be prepared
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
Company with hundreds of East Moline employees makes work from home permanent
34-year-old Jennifer Keim of Moline was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Murder
Moline Mother Arrested On Murder Charges
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location.
Skeletal remains found near a missing Illinois’ man’s last known location
Rock Island County Health Department.
Open COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Milan clinic this week

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Colona residents voice concern over proposed road over Hennepin Canal
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Interviews for City Administrator Will Take Place On Tuesday
Five Candidates Interviewing For Moline City Administrator Job