One person hurt after Sunday shooting in Rock Falls

By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is hurt after a shooting in Rock Falls Sunday morning.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 300 block of 6th Ave around 7:36 AM. Rock Falls officers found evidence of a shooting in an alley between 6th and 7th avenues, plus a residence that had been hit with a bullet at least once.

While officers were investigating, a person walked into the Rock Falls Police Department and reported they had been shot. He or she was transported to the hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.

